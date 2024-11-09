Watch as Emma and Dan take their children, 5 and 8, to Bali for world schooling, after deregistering them from the UK school system.

A couple left the UK to travel while world schooling their kids to 'break the cycle' and say it "brought us closer together".

Emma Niblett, 36, and her husband, Dan, 40, felt they were repeating the same cycle in the UK and didn't feel they were having fulfilling experiences as a family. They decided to do something completely different and rented their house out before leaving the UK for Bali in August 2024.

The family has been based there for the last three months and their boys, Noah, eight, and Isaac, five, have been learning in a pop up school. They have already learnt about the local area, culture and being good citizens.

Emma Niblett with her two sons Noah, 8, and Isaac, 5. | The Niblett family / SWNS

The family have travelled to Sydney, Australia, and around Bail and now plan to head to New Zealand and Japan over Christmas. They will then ‘world school’ on the road and in different pop up schools while they travel around Vietnam and Borneo.

Emma and Dan have been able to work remotely to keep funding their travels, but have also found that their family lifestyle is a lot cheaper. Their plan is to spend a year travelling before returning to the UK, but may continue travelling for longer if the boys are enjoying it.

Emma, a head of technology, from Leeds in West Yorkshire, said: "It's 20% of what we were paying in the UK. In the UK, we had to weigh up 'should we go to this day out that will cost £100 to £150?'. We had an incredible day here for maybe £40 or £50 which included three meals. Dinner at a local market is £1 per person. The money conversation isn't there anymore.

"In the UK, we spend so much time worrying about chores - what needs doing, food shopping - that doesn't exist in Bali. We have more quality time.”

