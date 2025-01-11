Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows Andean bears and Bush dogs relishing the snowy conditions, as the Foot Safari was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Some of Knowsley Safari’s residents have been enjoying the snow as their surroundings turned into a winter wonderland when the latest cold snap hit the popular Merseyside attraction.

Senior Carnivore Keeper at Knowsley Safari, Andy, said: "They've been doing generally pretty well, some better than others. For instance, our meerkats and our Bush Dogs don't really like the cold. Our Amur tiger - they're built for the snow; they live in really snowy conditions anyway, so he's been enjoying it. Our Andean bears really like it; they've been digging in the snow and playing with a snowman, things like that, they've been enjoying it."

Although Andy said the meerkats aren’t too fond of this weather - and it's no surprise as in the wild, they live in the desert in western parts of South Africa - we did get to catch a glimpse of the adorable creatures.

Andean bears at Knowsley. | Knowsley Safari

The smallest wild pack hunting dog on the planet, Bush Dogs were also out and about exploring their habitat. Originating from Central and South America, they stand at just 12-15 inches tall.

A meerkat enjoying the snow at Knowsley Safari | Local TV

The Safari's Andean Bears - also known as Spectacled Bears due to their light brown facial markings - Bahia and Chui are very much enjoying the chilly weather. The species is primarily found in South America's high-elevation humid forests, including those in Peru and Bolivia. The breeding pair love chomping on bamboo sticks filled with honey and peanut butter, but when all that snow gets too much, they can recharge in their house with wool-filled nest boxes.

Andy said: "They have heated houses, so they have the option to go inside whenever they want. Our tiger is just chilling outside all time, and he loves it." Located on the Foot Safari, the Tiger Trail is the largest enclosure of its type in Europe, with uninterrupted views, where guests are literally inches from these big cats.

