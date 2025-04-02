Will you bag a mystery holiday from Wowcher? | Canva

Wowcher is offering a surprise family holiday from £79pp to over 100 destinations including Disneyland Paris

Wowcher is offering families the chance to book a surprise getaway for a fraction of the usual price, with its latest Family Mystery Holiday deal starting from just £79 per child and £99 per adult.

The package includes hotel accommodation and return flights to one of over 100 potential destinations – from beach breaks in Spain, Greece or Turkey to city adventures in Italy, Portugal or even Disneyland Paris.

Unlike traditional package holidays, families won’t know where they’re headed until after booking, adding an element of surprise to the trip.

With prices from other travel providers like TUI and On The Beach starting at £200 per person, this deal could save families hundreds on their next holiday.

Wowcher’s Mystery Holidays are designed to uncover hidden gems and create unforgettable experiences, all while keeping costs down. The offer is available to book until 27 April 2025.

Family Mystery Holiday Highlights

For all the family: Discover new worlds with our new Family Mystery Holiday! Unveil hidden gems, dine like locals, experience exciting adventures and make unforgettable memories - with all your nearest and dearest!

What's included: A Family Mystery Holiday with flights and a hotel stay at one of over 100 destinations!

Travel Dates: Pick from peak and off-peak dates - peak dates include summer holidays! (Please note holidays are based on a 3 or 4 people sharing with a minimum of 3 people with 1 adult)

Beach holidays: Unwind in Mallorca, Algarve, Dalaman, Crete, Costa Dorada, Costa Brava, Tenerife, Corfu, Rhodes, Antalya, and Malta!

City Breaks: Explore Barcelona, Vienna, Disneyland Paris, Rome, Valencia, Porto, Naples, Athens, Budapest, Dublin, Florence, Lisbon, Madrid, and Krakow!

Hotels: During your getaway, you'll slumber down in 3*+ accommodation, each with its own private room with ensuite!

Flights: All short haul flights are direct to destination from the UK. Travel from London or one of many regional airports including Manchester, Glasgow and more.

Don't miss out: This deal closes on 27th Apr 2025.

When: Valid for departure on selected dates from 10th Mar 2025 until 15th Dec 2025.

Important info: Will it be Malta or Madrid? See the full list of destinations and T&Cs here. Customers departing from a regional airport may be subject to an additional fee.

Family Holiday Options

The Mystery Holiday accommodates a minimum of three and a maximum of four people sharing a room, with at least one adult. You can select the number of adults and children for your Mystery Holiday booking with prices starting from £79 per child and from £99 per adult.

1 Adult & 2 Children

1 Adult & 3 Children

2 Adults & 1 Child

2 Adults & 2 Children

Don’t miss out on this offer that ends on April 27 2025. For the full list of destinations and T&Cs click here . Book now and you could be heading off on your holidays in just a few weeks.

