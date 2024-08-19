Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two-way traffic lights are set in place in Western Avenue today (August 19) due to a burst water main.

The traffic measures are in place to facilitate utility repair and maintenance work on the road in Daventry.

Due to yesterday's burst water main, homes experienced issues with their water supply, and the Reach for Health Centre had to close today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some residents in the Western Avenue area had no water at all, and some experienced low-pressure issues.

According to their website, the water company’s estimated time of repair is 4pm today.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “In order to keep our people and other road users safe while we finish off the repair, we’ve installed two-way traffic lights on Western Avenue. We’d like to thank our customers in Daventry for their patience while we get things back to normal.”

According to their website, the water company’s estimated time of repair is 4pm today.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that a small number of customers in Daventry may have been experiencing low pressures or no water at all yesterday (Sunday 18). This was due to a burst main on Western Avenue. We’ve installed temporary overland pipes to get people’s taps running again, and all households should now be back on water.”

The company urges people who are still experiencing issues to report them on their website or via phone on 03457 145145.