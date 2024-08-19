Two-way lights placed in Daventry busy road due to burst water main
The traffic measures are in place to facilitate utility repair and maintenance work on the road in Daventry.
Due to yesterday's burst water main, homes experienced issues with their water supply, and the Reach for Health Centre had to close today.
Some residents in the Western Avenue area had no water at all, and some experienced low-pressure issues.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “In order to keep our people and other road users safe while we finish off the repair, we’ve installed two-way traffic lights on Western Avenue. We’d like to thank our customers in Daventry for their patience while we get things back to normal.”
According to their website, the water company’s estimated time of repair is 4pm today.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that a small number of customers in Daventry may have been experiencing low pressures or no water at all yesterday (Sunday 18). This was due to a burst main on Western Avenue. We’ve installed temporary overland pipes to get people’s taps running again, and all households should now be back on water.”