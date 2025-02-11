When I plan a luxurious getaway I’m looking for two things: relaxation and indulgence. The Fairmont St Andrews offers the perfect balance - neatly wrapped up in the rugged beauty of the Scottish coast and a dream for golfers.

Turning onto the Fairmont hotel driveway was enough to set the tone for the weekend. I soaked in my first glimpse of the golf courses and the sea that lay ahead.

There was something refreshing about planning a staycation. I’m growing tired of delayed flights and endless passport control queues. Finding a gem, like the Fairmont, closer to home meant less travel stress and a chance to really appreciate the beauty on our doorstep.

The lobby was dark, moody and undeniably grand. We were greeted warmly by friendly staff who walked us through the hotel’s many facilities. Having a concierge escort us to our room was another moment of luxury.

Everything about the hotel brings a touch of luxury | St Andrew's

We stayed in a Deluxe King Sea View room. It had a great view over part of the golf course and out to sea. The room itself was spacious with more storage than my flat back in Edinburgh. I was in awe of the grand mahogany desk, though I didn’t plan to do much work.

Seeing Le Labo toiletries had me excited before I even stepped into the rainfall shower. There was also a mysterious coating that prevented the mirror from fogging up - genius.

The art throughout the hotel was beautiful. My favourite being a series of small paper cones that changed colour depending which angle you viewed it from.

The bedrooms are spacious and comfortable | The Fairmont St Andrews

The Fairmont’s spa was certainly a highlight. I loved the drift wood that lined the wall of the hallway. They had all of the expected facilities - a pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna. I wasn’t brave enough to pull the cord for the cold water bucket. My foot got splashed by someone else’s attempt and that was enough for me!

I tried the Sound of the Hebrides treatment and it left me feeling like I was part of the ocean (in a good way of course). I even opted for my first ever facial out of pure intrigue for the Ishga products. They are made of organic and seaweed-based from the Isle of Lewis.

Between the back scrub, massage, facial and foot massage, it is as if I was floating. It feels like a blur of bliss when I look back. My therapist, Holly, even tucked me up in a blanket in a relaxation room afterwards where I could happily have stayed all night.

The spa is a great way to relax | St Andrew's

No luxury escape is complete without exceptional food and drink. The Fairmont delivered in every way. We started our evening with a cocktail and glass of champagne in Kittocks Den bar. In my opinion there is nothing better than a proper chilli salted rim, which is exactly what I got with the Pablo Poblano cocktail.

I also enjoyed our lunch in Kittocks Den. They had a great menu of dishes. I would recommend the chicken liver parfait paired with a fruit loaf.

Dinner at La Cucina was equally indulgent. On our way to the restaurant, two ladies warned us about the portion sizes, and they weren’t wrong. The gnocchi was fresh and airy, the carpaccio melted in the mouth and the ossobuco was so tender I would go back for that dish alone.

There was something cruise ship-esque about having so much choice without having to leave the hotel. There was another restaurant that we didn’t have a chance to try and even a sports bar.

Treat yourself at afternoon tea Afternoon tea is available Thursday to Sunday, 1pm to 4pm with several options: Deluxe Afternoon Tea £45.00 per person

Forever Flowing Afternoon Tea £95.00 per person (Inclusive of a maximum of four glasses of Champagne or Champagne Rosé, in accordance with Scottish alcohol licensing laws)

Children's Afternoon Tea £22.50 per person

The hotel is well known for its 2 exceptional 18-hole golf courses, the Torrance and the Kittocks. The courses are situated within the 520 acre estate with breath-taking views of the Fife coastline.

For golf enthusiasts, or novices like me, The Fairmont also offers lessons with PGA professionals. Our instructor Mark was patient, encouraging and massively improved our swing. With the frost causing all sensible people to stay indoors, we had the space to ourselves which made the session even more enjoyable.

The Fairmont St Andrews is the perfect venue for beginners or experts | .

Though the golf centre was only a 10 minute walk, the friendly concierge was on hand to drive us from the hotel and collect us at the end of our lesson. The hotel itself was less than a 10 minute drive to St Andrews. They even have their own shuttle, making it easier to explore. We wandered through the quiet streets, admired the ruins of the cathedral and castle and browsed the shops of trinkets. It was a joy just to soak in the blue skies and ocean views.

The Fairmont St Andrews is an experience of pure indulgence and relaxation. Every detail from the fog-free mirrors to the concierge service is designed to make you feel pampered.

Whether you’re sharpening your swing, sipping on a cocktail or floating in the spa’s hot tub, you’ll find yourself immersed in complete luxury. A staycation meant that we were able to dive straight into relaxation. It was a great opportunity to appreciate the beauty of Scotland. Its coastline, historic towns and warm hospitality are all on our doorstep.

Bed and breakfast stays start at £259 per night or, treat yourself like royalty and stay at the Manor Homes at Fairmont St Andrews from £2,000 per night. Aptly named the Kingsask and Queensask, these Manor Homes are fit for royalty. Designed in partnership with renowned interior designer Russell Sage, the homes offer the perfect royal escape with a private ‘home-from-home’ getaway experience for friends and family. Each home has four rooms and can sleep up to eight guests.

For more details, visit: https://www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland/