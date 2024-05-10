Hotel launches new packages to support parents during school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whittlebury Park, South Northamptonshire, renowned for its commitment to guest satisfaction, announces the introduction of two innovative packages tailored to provide parents with much-needed support during school holidays.

Half Term Family Getaways - 3 Nights for the Price of 2

Recognising the challenges parents face during the hectic school holiday period, privately owned, family run Northamptonshire hotel and resort Whittlebury Park, presents the May Half Term Family Getaway. With this exclusive offer, families can enjoy three nights for the price of two, starting from just £195 per person.

Parents can unwind while children aged 12 or under indulge in complimentary dining at Aston's restaurant and free access to the 19m pool. The comprehensive package includes access to the Leisure Club, nightly three-course dinners at Astons, and a hearty full English buffet breakfast each morning, ensuring a stress-free and memorable family retreat.

Whittlebury Park's Chequers Court

Activities for all

Whittlebury Park have got the answer for those moments when you aren’t sure how to spend your time at the park with your families. They have plenty of onsite activities included in your stay. For the creatively inclined, activity bags, complete with colouring books, pencils, sweets, and treasure maps, promise hours of entertainment.

Step into the great outdoors and enjoy classic games like Swing Ball or challenge your family to a friendly round of giant chess and chequers and badminton matches on the helipad and leisurely woodland walks. For those seeking a digital escape, the games room offers a selection of PS4 games, board games, and arcade machines.

For a unique blend of sports and dining, our Family Top Tracer Go Fish Game and Family Whack n Cheese packages offer immersive experiences paired with delicious fare.

At Whittlebury Park, they’re committed to creating unforgettable memories for your family. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, the array of activities ensures there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Package 2: Back to School Recharge Spa Day

To recuperate after a busy school holiday, Whittlebury Park invites parents to rejuvenate with the Back to School Recharge Spa Day, priced at only £99 for two people.

Escape the chaos of school holidays and immerse yourself in a day of relaxation with full access to The Leisure Club and our invigorating Heat & Ice Experiences until 3:00pm. Indulge in a delectable two-course buffet lunch and enjoy a 20% discount on any 50+ minute pre-booked treatment, providing the perfect opportunity to rejuvenate before the return to routine.

"Our new packages are designed to offer parents the support and relaxation they deserve during the school holidays," says Zoe Edhouse, Commercial Manager B2C/Leisureat Whittlebury Park. "At Whittlebury Park, we strive to create an environment where families can unwind and create lasting memories without the stress of planning."

Escape the pressures of the school holiday season and embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with Whittlebury Park's exclusive packages.