Boutique hotel near Daventry unveils new-look luxury bedrooms in £1.5m transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, near Daventry, has refurbished all 19 bedrooms in its Manor House

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A four AA Red Star boutique hotel in Warwickshire has unveiled new-look bedrooms following a major £1.5 million transformation.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, near Daventry, has refurbished all 19 luxury bedrooms in the manor house to reflect the ten acres of lush, green countryside in which the venue sits, while taking inspiration from some of the building’s longstanding, colourful art deco features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refurbished bedrooms – all of which have their own individual character – now marry together countryside decor with a nod to the influence of art deco – featuring designer floral and geometric wallpapers and fabrics from Romo and GP &J Baker among others.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, near Daventry, has refurbished the luxury bedrooms in its Manor House

Rich velvet headboards have also been installed along with woven cream carpet from Brintons, while existing bedside tables, desks and wardrobes have been restored by local craftsmen specialising in French polishing,

Chairs and sofas have also been re-upholstered with a range of chenille and herringbone fabric patterns, while bathrooms have been re-configured with freestanding baths and showers amid a back drop of black and cream checkerboard floor tiles, cream metro wall tiles with black borders and new deco-inspired sanitaryware and light fittings from Chelsom and R S Robertson.

The project has been worked on by Director of Eden Hotel Collection Marian Cartter, who heads up the group’s design team, along with the company’s interior designer Lucy Yarwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy said: “A key feature in many of Mallory’s manor house bedrooms are the bay windows, which really help to frame the beautiful countryside surrounding the hotel, and this latest refurbishment helps to extend this rural feeling throughout the hotel.

“We also recognised that some of the hotel’s bathrooms in the east wing featured a bold art deco style with wild greens and burgundy, which exudes a sense of elegance and luxury, and we wanted to retain these, whilst giving a nod to this period of elegance in the other main house bedrooms too.

“Each bedroom features a burst of art deco colour – whether that’s burgundy, teal or cream – to help to transport guests into a world of elegance.

“We are proud to have worked with a range of local suppliers on this project too – who have supported with sourcing new products, as well as adapting and re-upholstering existing furniture to ensure the overall refurbishment was carried out sustainably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the new bedrooms, guests can also dine in the hotel’s 3 AA rosette restaurant, The Dining Room, which incorporates ingredients from the hotel’s kitchen garden into a range of seasonal fine dining dishes.

The Leamington Spa hotel’s Executive Head Chef Keiron Stevens, who has Michelin pedigree, has also launched a menu boasting an array of Asian dishes – called Sencha – which is available to the general public inside the hotel’s Elan Spa between 12pm and 8pm seven days a week.

Josefine Blomqvist, general manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, added: “We want all of our guests to feel that calm, countryside vibe throughout their stay with us so they can create special memories together.

“As a venue we love to celebrate our rural settings – whether that is our seasonally-led food, facilitating tours of our gardens or indulging in spa treatments at our Elan Spa – and our bedrooms are no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are proving really popular with guests already, and some are even taking inspiration on the décor for their own homes!”

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa is part of The Eden Hotel Collection, which also includes The Arden Hotel in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Brockencote Hall Hotel in Kidderminster, The Greenway Hotel and Spa in Cheltenham, and Bovey Castle in Devon.

Mark Chambers, Group Managing Director of The Eden Hotel Collection, added: “This latest investment will ensure that Mallory Court continues to provide a top quality, luxurious experience at a time when consumers are understandably seeking the best value and experiences for their money.

“Reputation and word of mouth are so vital for any hospitality business which is why we always strive to provide that ‘wow’ factor – as we are now seeing with this latest bedroom investment at Mallory Court.”

For more information about Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, visit www.mallory.co.uk