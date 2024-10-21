Six idyllic cottages in Yorkshire that are perfect for a Christmas getaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire is one of the most diverse counties you can visit, with its dramatic moors, the delightful dales, the fascinating city of York, and the coastal towns and villages.

It's perfect, then, for a Christmas getaway, because it offers everything a family could want from their break, whether it's soaking up the festive atmosphere in the many market towns, or just relaxing by a roaring fire and admiring the views.

The holiday cottages dotted around the county are among the most quaint and charming in the country, and if you're looking for a picture-postcard property to enjoy your Christmas celebrations in, you're going to be spoiled for choice.

Using the vast directory of cottages available from two of the market-leading self-catering companies, Sykes Cottages and Luxury Cottages, we've gathered up a small list of the most idyllic cottages on the market.

From the charming and capacious, to the compact and quirky, there's something to inspire just about everyone here.

1. The Hideaway, Yorkshire Wolds

Prices from: £150 per night

Hidden away down a long, tree-lined private driveway, and with a hot tub that overlooks rolling fields, this lavishly-appointed little cottage is absolutely perfect for couples.

From the four-poster bed and the roll-top bath, to the Rayburn stove and the courtyard garden, this little barn conversion has everything you'd want for a romantic festive break.

It's close to the city of York, but also within easy reach of some gorgeous winter walks, and it's surrounded by peaceful countryside if you just want to put your feet up and relax.

It sleeps two people and has a ground-floor bedroom and shower room.

2. Upstairs Downstairs Cottage, near Scarborough

Seven nights from: £373

Who doesn't love a quirky "upside down" cottage? With its principal rooms all on the first floor, capitalising on the gorgeous pitched roof with its charming wooden beams, this is a space a small family could really enjoy some Christmas fun and games in.

The open-plan layout of the first floor makes way for a cosy downstairs area, with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There's also a south-facing patio with access to a paddock where youngsters can let off some steam.

Just five minutes' walk away there are two pubs to seek out, while Dalby Forest is on the doorstep, and Scarborough is a short drive away.

It has two bedrooms, to sleep four people and the bathroom is on the ground floor.

3. Meadow Barn, Ripponden

Prices from: £489 per night

Perfect for larger families, or for family gatherings, this six-bedroom former barn in the peaceful West Yorkshire village of Ripponden has everything you could possibly want for a big Christmas celebration.

From its hot tub overlooking the countryside, to the easy access to walks along countryside trails or the Pennine Way, it's a period property in a lovely location.

Not that you'd really need to leave, but there are some stunning sights nearby, such as the pretty market town of Hebden Bridge, and the historic village of Haworth.

It sleeps 12 people with six bedrooms, all en-suite, and the nearest pub is a short walk away.

4. Sunset View, Whitby

Seven nights from: £375

If you'd rather stay in a vibrant town, or if you just fancy a bit of sea air, then Sunset View in the fascinating town of Whitby might be just your thing.

It's a first-floor apartment in Whitby's Royal Crescent, and its shared front garden has wonderful views of the Crescent Gardens and out to the sea.

The apartment puts you in the beating heart of the seaside town, so there is plenty to do without going far away, including whale watching, exploring the quaint shops, or just indulging yourself in Whitby's famous fish and chips.

With just one bedroom and one bathroom, it's perfect for couples, and off-road parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

5. Primrose Cottage, North Yorkshire Moors

Prices from: £154 per night

Perfect for a small group, or a family, this three-bedroomed cottage overlooks gorgeous farmland and has everything you could need within easy reach.

Its gorgeous interior features an inglenook fireplace, granite worktops, and a solid oak dining table - and there's a cute balcony overlooking the fields.

With a master bedroom that occupies the entire top floor, it's not short on luxuries, and guests will be greeted with a complimentary loaf of freshly-baked bread.

Whitby is right around the corner, and a country pub and shops are 10 minutes walk away.

This three-bedroomed house sleeps six, and it has three bathrooms.

6. Quoits Cottage, Beck Hole near Goathland

Seven nights from: £553

Located in arguably one of the prettiest parts of Yorkshire, close to Goathland, famed for its starring role in the Heartbeat TV series, Quoits Cottage is perfect for exploring the dales, moors and coast.

Enjoying a picturesque spot on an old village green in the stunning hamlet of Beck Hole, this must be one of the most charming festive getaways you could think of.

The spacious lounge has a cute wood-burning stove, there's a family-sized dining room, and the kitchen has plenty of room for cooking up a festive feast.

Outside there's a pretty terrace, and the pub is only a stones-throw away.

Quoits Cottage has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and is suitable for up to four guests.