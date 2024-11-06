Jet2holidays’ Travel Thermometer: Every type of winter escape

Jet2holidays is providing some last-minute inspiration for a winter escape and revealing its Travel Thermometer guide to all types of winter holidays.

Whether it is a wintery city break, warming beach getaway or something in between, the UK’s largest tour operator’s Travel Thermometer guide lets holidaymakers pick a winter holiday to suit them based on the average temperature in a destination in December.

With the average December temperature in Prague being just 2°C, the capital of the Czech Republic is ideal for those looking to wrap up and enjoy a magical Christmas Market, while those looking to bask in the sunshine and relax by the pool, can head to the Canaries where the average temperature for the islands that month sits at around 22°C.

To help customers escape for even less this winter, Jet2holidays currently has a fantastic sale offering £50 off per person on ALL award-winning Jet2holidays departing until 31st March 2025, with customers who have a MyJet2 account taking advantage of £60 off per person.

So, whatever holidaymakers are after this winter, Jet2holidays’ Travel Thermometer guide will help them to find their ideal getaway whether they are looking to embrace the cold or sun.

Cold – Prague, Czech Republic

Average temperature in December: 2°C

Pack your favourite winter coat for a magical escape to Prague this December, where the cool, crisp air makes for the perfect excuse to cosy up with a hot chocolate. In one easy-to-explore city, weave your way between the twinkling Christmas markets, ancient castles and lively beer halls in this must-visit destination.

Sample packages:

Jet2CityBreaks - Czech Republic, Prague, 4+ star Michelangelo Grand Hotel, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on 23rd December 2024.

Price: £499 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks - Czech Republic, Prague, 4 star Hotel Design Metropol, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 8th December 2024.

Price: £479 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Cool – Paris, France

Average temperature in December: 5°C

Say ‘bonjour’ to Paris for a winter to remember in this stylish city. The cooler December weather makes the bumper list of iconic sights easy to get through, as you wrap up for strolls along the Seine and selfies in front of world-famous monuments. Embrace the Parisian lifestyle by sashaying down grand boulevards and dining at romantic rooftop restaurants.

Sample packages:

Jet2CityBreaks – France, Paris, 4 star Melia Paris La Defense, 3 nights room-only departing from Leeds Bradford on 23rd December 2024.

Price: £369 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – France, Paris, 4 star Mercure Montmartre Sacre Coeur, 3 nights room-only departing from Leeds Bradford on 12th December 2024.

Price: £399 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Mild – Antalya, Turkey

Average temperature in December: 15°C

Antalya getaways always come filled with plenty of charm, culture and cuisine, packed full of opportunities to create lasting memories. This sought-after Turkish destination has it all, from ancient acropolises to picturesque towns against a backdrop of incredible sea views. The perfect winter playground for culture vultures and pleasure seekers alike, Antalya’s captivating coastline combines age-old traditions with modern attractions.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya Area, Lara Beach, 4+ star Sherwood Exclusive Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 13th December 2024.

Price: £489 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya Area, Side, 5 star Barut Hemera, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Manchester on 9th December 2024.

Price: £639 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Warm – The Algarve, Portugal

Average temperature in December: 17°C

Trimmed with golden beaches, twinkling cobalt waters and dramatic cliffs, Portugal's south coast is a natural stunner. With a variety of sunny resorts to choose from, take your pick between strolling along Blue Flag beaches, teeing off on top golf courses and wandering tile-clad old towns, with atmospheric nightlife on the cards too.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, Praia Da Rocha, 4 star Jupiter Algarve Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 12th December 2024.

Price: £279 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, Alvor, 4+ star Pestana Alvor Praia Premium Beach Resort, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on 8th December 2024.

Price: £399 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Hot – Canary Islands

Average temperature in December: 22°C

Providing the year-round warmth for sun-seeking holidaymakers, the quartet of Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife make the ideal choice for a last-minute December getaway. No matter which of the Canary Islands you choose for some winter fun, experience a classic beach break mixed with exploring breathtaking mountains and volcanic vineyards. Leave behind the doom and gloom of the UK to spend December in a more desirable climate!

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Lanzarote, Playa Blanca, 4 star Mynd Yaiza, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on 16th December 2024.

Price: £479 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Tenerife, Costa Adeje, 4 star LABRANDA Suites Costa Adeje, 7 nights half-board departing from East Midlands on 10th December 2024.

Price: £669 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com or www.jet2holidays.com/city-breaks

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.