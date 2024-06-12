Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trip to the island of Guernsey was the perfect wellness holiday I needed - with the turquoise sea views and breath-taking walks leaving me refreshed and revitalised

I spent four days in the Channel Island, Guernsey, for a mini-break and I wish I could have stayed for longer. Guernsey is one of the Channel Islands in the English Channel near the French coast, and the beautiful destination is only an hour's flight from the UK.

I stayed at St Pierre Park Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort for the entirety of my trip and it was delightful. It is just a half-hour walk away, or around a 10 minute drive, from St Peter Port and is a great location from which to explore the island. The hotel has luxurious grounds - when walking along the pathway around the grounds and its beautiful fountain I spotted a resident heron flying across; it was stunning. Luxury really does take centre stage at this hotel with it offering spa treatments, a 9-hole golf course, restaurants, an indoor swimming pool and outdoor hot tub which I made the most of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Pierre Park Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Guernsey. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the first day I visited Moulin Houet located in the depths of St Martins which gives you breath-taking views of the sea and cliffs. I took the path down to Renoir beach and enjoyed the beautiful sights around me of the rugged coastline, and turquoise waters of the sea. With the sun shining, the sea glistened and it was a stunning sight.

I lunched at Renoir Tea Garden and sat outside - and I definitely recommend you go here. I had lunch with a view of the gorgeous ocean in front. There were many holidaymakers sitting in the gardens enjoying their sandwiches and coffees as a pit stop, with the beautiful views in the background.

This bay inspired the artist Renoir, who spent time here in September 1883. He painted 15 paintings of Moulin Houet during his stay in Guernsey. There is more information on Renoir on boards around the bay, as well as frames which you can look through and see the inspiration behind his paintings.

The view from Renoir Tea Gardens in Moulin Houet located in the depths of St. Martins. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

For dinner I dined at Nineteen Bar & Grill at the hotel, just a short walk through the grounds. If you are looking for a dinner spot on the island I would recommend it here - I had a delicious seafood starter, steak cooked to perfection and the yummiest passionfruit cheesecake I have ever had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day I visited La Vallette Bathing Pools which are accessible all year-round with no entrance fee. I loved it here, having the chance to swim in the invigorating and refreshing water with the view of the ocean next to you. The views are simply stunning and a lot of people braved the waters, and felt alive afterwards. At the pools I visited the cafe in the building which has won a prestigious UK architecture award. From inside the modernised building, you can enjoy the views across Havelet Bay and the Little Russell.

La Vallette Bathing Pools which are accessible all year-round with no entrance fee. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

After the refreshing swim, I travelled to the other side of the island via taxi which only took around 20 minutes to do the self-guided trail from Vazon Bay to Port Soif Bay. It was around a 5k walk in total and I really enjoyed this part of the trip. Not only did I get more stunning views of the turquoise oceans and sandy beaches, but also the walk was steeped in history. I explored Fort Hommet, a Victorian fortification on Vazon Bay headland built to defend against the French and added to in 1942 by the occupying German forces.

Exploring Fort Hommet, a Victorian fortification on Vazon Bay headland. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

It was eerily quiet walking around the fort, with my mind picturing army soldiers walking around the headland and using the lookouts to be on guard for any enemies. The route is on surfaced paths and goes past Cobo Bay Beach, one of my favourite beaches that I came across on my trip. I can see why it is one of the island's most popular beaches as it boasts white sands and crystal clear waters. I enjoyed an ice cream on the beach before walking to Port Soif Bay, and enjoyed the views there.

I relaxed on the beaches, with the sun shining down on me and hitting the ocean water making it sparkle and glisten. It is a perfect way to unwind on the island, and a perfect location for UK holidaymakers seeking a picturesque, sunny, island destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Views of Cobo Bay Beach, one of the Guernsey’s most popular beaches. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

On the final day I took a ferry to the island of Sark, off the coast of Normandy - and visiting here is like taking a step back into the 1940s. There are no trains, no roads, no cars, just horses and carriages, tractors and bikes. I took a tractor up the hill, hired a bike and I was off exploring for the day. It was a delight being able to cycle around the paths with no fear of a car coming my way - only the fact I had to be mindful of tractors. I stopped off at Caragh Chocolates for a latte, some delicious chocolate and free banana bread which they give to customers, and there was no noise.

It was serene and peaceful to just sit and enjoy the quietness of the island with only the murmur of a few holidaymakers here and there. With the sun shining, the view of the vast ocean was amazing, especially from the small path of La Coupée. From here you can also take stairs down to a beautiful beach where you can refresh during a hot day. I visited La Seigneurie House and Gardens, award winning gardens and heritage buildings, that boast beautiful flowers, nature and is a lovely oasis to walk around. It is a gem on the island and a country garden that can be enjoyed by all ages.

The island of Sark, off the coast of Normandy. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Back in Guernsey, St Peter Port Harbour is a beautiful location on the island with many ships, yachts and cruise ships moored up. The seafront is full of bustling restaurants and a lovely high street with many shops, gift shops and local businesses along its alleyways and streets. You don’t feel like you are just an hour’s flight away from the UK when you are on this island.