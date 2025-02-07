Couple both get job on Marella Cruises' ship after loving sea life on honeymoon

Married couple, Daniel and Thomas started working for Marella Cruises back in 2022, after combing their love of entertainment and travel to find their roles as performers onboard the Marella Explorer, a ship amongst the fleet.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After meeting at age 18, whilst studying Musical Theatre at Guildford School (Daniel) and Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (Thomas), the pair then graduated and started their careers on the stage. Daniel, starred on the West End as ‘Thenardier’ from ‘Les Misérables’ in ‘Cameron Mackintosh in Concert’ at the Savoy Theatre, London, as well as being a an Associate Choreographer for Leona Lewis’music videos ‘Thunder’ and ‘Fire Under My Feet’. Thomas on the other hand, originated the role of ‘Subconcious’ in ‘2 Complicated’ at the Baron’s Court Theatre in London –showcasing their joint love for the theatre.

After marrying in 2017, in Dundee, Scotland, the couple discovered their love of cruising whilst celebrating their honeymoon with Marella Cruises in the Cayman Islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After launching their social media account on YouTube and TikTok, during the pandemic, the couple were able to showcase their love for musical theatre by writing their own songs and performing 365 days a year! From that, their account reached 2.4 million views and even grabbed the attention of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ producers to come into audition on the show.

After taking a holiday in early 2022 in Hawaii, the couple realised they should be doing what they love all the time; working in entertainment and travelling around world with Marella Cruises.

The couple, who spent 14 years living together, in London and Edinburgh, started their careers in Marella Cruises in 2022. Moving into the same cabin aboard the Marella Cruises ships, they now live and work together seven days a week. Daniel stated that “We live together and are lucky to work with one another, in day-to-day life but also in our day-job entertaining the customers onboard”.

They stated their secret to the success of living together on board is “Through mutual respect for one another and keeping our cabin clean!” said Thomas. Daniel also mentioned, “Sharing our wash load by taking it in turns and keeping our cabin space a place of solace on board the ship, is important to when working and living together”. Thomas also added that, “Having a place which is zen for us is super important, especially when we just want to spend time with one another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel and Thomas, with the help of Marella Cruises, were able to perform the cruise lines first ever same-sex couple show, called ‘Somebody to Love’. The quality production took homage from rock greats, Queen, and included a catalogue of their music. The show followed the tale of a same-sex couple and their struggle to openly showcase their relationship to the world. Thomas stated, “We thought we’d never be able to perform openly together, but we were able to do it on stage aboard the Marella Explorer with Marella Cruises!”.

The couple stated that their favourite ports are Kotor in Montenegro. Their joint ambition is to become Cruise Director and Assistant Cruise Director in the future on board Marella Cruises and believe that “Getting to perform, is a sense of freedom, and being able to do it together with my husband, is also that more special!” said Daniel.