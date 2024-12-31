Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As I look out of my hotel room window, Christmas lights sparkle while the magnificent Windsor Castle looms large.

I can just about make out the spires of St George’s Chapel, where Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

I’m staying just a stone’s throw from the seat of the UK royal family, at The Castle Hotel, for a luxurious long weekend in Windsor.

The historic town, which is less than an hour by train from London, is perfect for history buffs, royal fans, families with young kids or couples looking to sample English pubs.

Despite studying a history degree and then working for more than a decade as a journalist I’d never visited Windsor before, either in a personal or professional capacity. The Castle proved to be the perfect base for my first trip. The four-star hotel is situated in Windsor High Street, metres away from the castle.

The royal residence was built in the 11th century by William the Conquerer, after the Norman conquest of Britain, and since Henry I, who took the throne in 1100, it has been used by the reigning monarch.

My great memories of the castle come from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, as well as the two princes’ weddings.

And its neighbour The Castle Hotel is unsurprisingly also steeped in royal history.

It began life way back in 1528 as The Mermaid Inn, brewing beer and cider for the people of Windsor. In the 18th century, innkeeper Richard Martin was awarded the first of The Castle’s eight Royal Warrants. This was to provide horses and carriages for the royal household.

By the 19th century, the hotel had become such a popular spot amongst the Royals and Windsor elites that the Duke of Wellington dined here after his victory over Napoleon at the battle of Waterloo.

Now, The Castle manages to balance the old with the new perfectly. The walls of the atmospheric lobby are adorned with historic portraits, however the rooms are spacious, smart and surprisingly good value with doubles starting from £119 per night.

However, it’s the little touches which make The Castle such a fantastic place to stay. There are three types of coffee in the room - pods, a cafetiere and decaffeinated - with fresh milk available to use in the fridge.

Everything in the minibar is free and the kettle area has a little light which flicks on to allow early risers to make a cup of tea.

The bed is big and soft, and the hotel provides robes and slippers for guests to use.

And despite our castle view, there was not a sound from the High Street below.

We start by exploring the royal residences, strolling down the Long Walk to try and catch a glimpse of Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan’s home when they lived in the UK. Next we walk up to take in Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel.

Tickets for tours are slightly cheaper if you book in advance, and include a multi-media guide.

Windsor Guildhall, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, sparkles in the High Street, and we walk down the hill and across the River Thames towards Eton.

The famous Eton College, which educated dozens of prime ministers and royals, is built around the town.

We pop into The George, in Eton High Street, for a pre-dinner drink, which has numerous local beers and ales on tap.

A fire crackles in the corner amongst a lovely hubbub of chatter and I enjoy a Republika lager and Shout session pale ale, both from Windsor and Eton Brewery.

We head back through the shoppers and tourists enjoying the Christmas lights being beamed onto the castle, to the hotel’s Leaf Restaurant for dinner.

This includes an indulgent Chateaubriand steak and 2kg whole lobster on the grill.

The bread we get served is lovely and warm, and comes with cold-pressed olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salted butter.

We decide to treat ourselves to a glass of the house Champagne, which is delicious but not fully chilled.

For food, I opt for the potato-topped venison game pie for a hearty winter meal, while my partner goes for the half roast chicken with chips and bearnaise sauce.

We finish with a tiramisu to share, which has the perfect flavour combination of coffee and booze.

As well as the restaurant, the hotel also has a cafe which offers afternoon tea and a bar for cocktails and other drinks.

NationalWorld was invited as a guest of The Castle Hotel to try out the new menus at the Leaf Restaurant. Find out more here.