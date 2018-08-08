Yorkshire 'hopeful' of signing Northants star Duckett

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon says his county are 'hopeful' of completing the signing of Northants batsman Ben Duckett.

Moxon has confirmed that Yorkshire have held talks with the 23-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire at the end of 2018.

Losing Duckett would be a huge blow for Northants as he is a key man for them in all formats of the game.

The County have lost prized assets to Yorkshire before, with the likes of Jack Brooks and David Willey having opted to move to Headingley.

And Moxon is confident that Northants academy product Duckett, who played the most recent of his four England Tests and three one-day internationals in late 2016, will follow in their footsteps.

“Our batting is an area that we want to strengthen, and Ben is someone that we’ve been talking to,” Moxon told the Yorkshire Post.

“A few lads in our dressing room know him and have been on tour with him, and he’s very keen to resurrect his international career.

“Potentially a change of environment for him would re-start his attempt to get back into the selectors’ minds.

“We’re hopeful that we can get the deal done, but, until it is, you can never be sure.”