Worcester win can be a template for Saints at Sandy Park

Saints will look to use Worcester's recent win at Sandy Park as a template for success against Exeter Chiefs this weekend.

The Warriors secured a shock 6-5 victory against Exeter on February 10, with former Northampton forwards Ethan Waller and GJ van Velze in the starting 15.

It was Worcester's first ever win at Sandy Park and Exeter, who were also beaten at Wasps last Sunday, have now lost three successive league matches and five of their past six in all competitions.

Saints have won just once on the road in the Aviva Premiership this season, beating London Irish at the Madejski Stadium back in September.

But the black, green and gold are relishing the challenge of ending their run of five successive defeats at Sandy Park.

"Exeter had a low-scoring encounter against Worcester, who put them under pressure," said Saints' interim head coach Alan Dickens.

"Worcester turned them over, got penalties and they were probably unlucky not to score another couple of tries.

"But it is a difficult place to go.

"It's a challenge for us and we've been preparing as best we can this week."