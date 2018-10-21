Wood delighted that Lawes is staying at Saints

Tom Wood says it is 'brilliant' that Courtney Lawes has decided to buy into Saints' future by signing a new two-year deal at the club.

Lawes' contract extension was announced on Friday morning and the lock went on to produce a typically towering display in the 35-21 win against Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The lock did have offers from elsewhere but opted to commit his future to the club where his professional career began.

And Wood was delighted to see Lawes sign on the dotted line, showcasing his confidence in the Chris Boyd era at Franklin's Gardens.

"Courtney is a genuinely world class player and he would have had offers all around the rugby world so to know he wants to stay here at Saints and buy into what we're all about is brilliant," said Wood.

"You could easily lose a player like that to money elsewhere and I'm sure a lot of people threw a lot at him, but it's great to have him in our team.

"It's better playing alongside him than against him - that's for sure."

On the bonus-point Challenge Cup win at Dragons, Wood, who was making his first Saints start for more than seven months, said: "We obviously got what we needed out of the game.

"We were our own worst enemy at times, inviting Dragons back into the game when we really should had it pinned when they were down to 13 men at one stage.

"But that's the nature of it: you go ahead by a few points and you lose concentration, forcing the game a little bit.

"We got a bit excited when they got a couple of yellow cards and thought we had to win it there and then, and that's when mistakes happen.

"Overall, we're pretty pleased to come away to a tough place and get a bonus point."