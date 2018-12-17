Wanderers select 15 of Saints' Timisoara 23 for Cavaliers clash

After snow thwarted their return to action on Saturday, Tom Collins and Heinrich Brüssow will finally get their chance when the Wanderers host Worcester Cavaliers tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

Collins, who has not played since November 9 due to a fractured cheekbone, and Brüssow, who has been out since September 15 because of concussion, were named in the Saints starting 15 for the Challenge Cup game at Timisoara Saracens on Saturday.



But after heavy snowfall in Romania, that match was cancelled.



Saints were unable to fly back on Saturday after lengthy delays, but they did touch down in England on Sunday evening.



And now 15 of the 23-man squad that travelled to Timisoara will get some game time for the Wanderers this evening.



The eight members of Saturday's squad who are not involved are Ahsee Tuala, Luther Burrell, Alex Mitchell, Francois van Wyk, Paul Hill, David Ribbans, Api Ratuniyarawa and James Fish.



Some of those men are likely to play a part in Friday's crucial Gallagher Premiership game at Worcester Warriors.



Wanderers: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Grayson, Davies; Davis, Marshall, Painter; Moon, Coles; Onojaife, Brüssow, Eadie.

Replacements: Ma'asi, Trinder, Ford-Robinson, Bean (guest player), Ryan, Tupai, Strachan, Worley.

Worcester Cavaliers: David; Howe, Olivier, Butler (c), Hammond; Williams, Baldwin; Cosgrove, I Miller, Mudariki, Barry, Scott, Ward, S Miller, Cox.

Replacements: Cutting, Owen, Kerrod, Marley, Harriott-Davies, Heaney, Simpson, Hearle.