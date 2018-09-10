Wanderers secure comfortable win at Sale

Andrew Kellaway scored on his first appearance in Northampton colours as the Wanderers made it two wins from two by slaying Sale Jets at Heywood Road on Monday night.

Kellaway, who was playing at outside centre, raced in from 30 metres to grab a second-half try in his side's 41-17 Premiership Rugby Shield success.



Earlier scores from Mitch Eadie, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Sleightholme and Connor Tupai had put the Wanderers in control.



And after summer signing Kellaway opened his Northampton account, Sleightholme finished things off with his second effort of the night.



No.8 Eadie got the scoring started as he made the most of an early scrum, barging his way over the line after spotting a gap in the Sale defence.



James Grayson converted and soon added a penalty to take the Wanderers into a 10-0 lead after just 17 minutes.



It didn't take long for Dingwall to add the second score, with the centre finishing the job after some good work from his side's forwards.



And the Wanderers were cruising when Sleightholme delivered a superb solo effort, racing in from halfway to dot down.



Sale did summon a response before the break as Curtis Langdon claimed a try after a lineout.



And the hosts scored again after the restart, through Tom Ailes.



Kieran Wilkinson converted to cut the gap to 10 points and Sale were now starting to take control, with Lex Botha going over for his team's third try.



The Wanderers needed to turn the tide, and they did just that when replacement scrum-half Tupai finished off a good team effort.



Grayson converted to give his side some much-needed breathing space and Kellaway stretched that advantage with a welcome score.



There was still time for Sleightholme to grab his second try, and Grayson put the seal on proceedings with the successful conversion.



Wanderers: Furbank; Sleightholme, Kellaway, Dingwall (Strachan 59), Tuitavake (Emery 51); Grayson, Mitchell (Tupai 40); van Wyk (Davis 40), Gray (Ma'asi 53), Ford-Robinson (Garside 58); Moon, Ratuniyarawa (Onojaife 40); Ryan, Ludlam, Eadie.