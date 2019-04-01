Wanderers beaten by Worcester at Sixways

The Wanderers were beaten 34-26 by Worcester Cavaliers in the Premiership Rugby Shield clash at Sixways on Monday night.

Tries from Matt Worley, James Craig and Ken Pisi put the Wanderers in control at half-time.

But their 19-17 lead disappeared in the second period thanks to efforts from Wynand Olivier and Louis Brown.

Former Gloucester hooker Darren Dawidiuk came off the bench to score for the Wanderers but James Grayson was yellow carded for a high tackle late on and Worcester finished things off with a last-minute try.

The Wanderers, who started the night second in the Northern Conference, did at least pick up a try bonus point for their efforts, but they are now level on points with Worcester.

Worcester Cavaliers: van Breda; Hearle, Olivier, Butler, Tonks; Simpson, Arr; Cosgrove, I Miller, Mudariki; Kitchener, Scott; Monks, Williams, Dodd.

Replacements: Newborn, Owen, Morris, Ward, S Miller, Jackson, Veebel, Brown.

Wanderers: Emery; Worley (Dayes 65), Kellaway (Povey 65), Tuitavake, Pisi; Grayson, Davies (Tupai 60); Davis (Trinder 60), Ma’asi (Dawidiuk 63), Ford-Robinson (Garside 60); Bean, Craig (Taylor 40); Coles, Eadie, Onojaife (Jubb 65).

Replacements: Dawidiuk, Trinder, Culverhouse (guest), Taylor (guest), Jubb (guest), Tupai, Povey (guest), Dayes (U18).