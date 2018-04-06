Wakely: New signings will have a huge impact at Northants

Alex Wakely believes the addition of Brett Hutton to the Northants squad means the County now have ‘one of the best bowling attacks around’.

Hutton turned down a new deal at Nottinghamshire, who won promotion from County Championship Division Two last season, to move to the County Ground for the 2018 season.

The 25-year-old is highly rated and took 37 wickets in nine four-day matches for Notts last season.

He also contributed with the bat, amassing 210 runs during those nine games.

But he was desperate to play more white-ball cricket, leading him to accept Northants’ offer and join the likes of Richard Gleeson, Ben Sanderson and Nathan Buck in the bowling department.

Former Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter has also signed on at the County following a successful stint in Northampton towards the end of last season.

And Wakely is delighted with the new duo.

“These are two guys that are going to be big additions to our squad,” the Northants skipper said.

“Proccy played a bit for us towards the end of last year and did pretty well.

“I think he can slot into all of our sides because he’s a very versatile player with the ball and the bat.

“When we played against Brett, we thought he was the best bowler, and he’s going to be a great addition.

“He’s come to us because he couldn’t get into Notts’ white-ball sides so we’ve now got one of the best bowling attacks around.

“It’s one of the most competitive, that’s for sure, and we’ve also got a very competitive squad.

“There’s going to be someone who is left disappointed because we’re going to have to leave someone out, which is going to make my role very tough.”