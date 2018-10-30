Vesty wants Wasps to provide 'sterner challenge' for Saints

Sam Vesty is hoping Wasps provide a 'sterner challenge' for Saints than Bristol Bears did last Saturday.

The attack coach saw his side score seven tries in a comprehensive 51-24 success at Franklin's Gardens.

It was a perfect start to the inaugural Premiership Rugby Cup and Saints will look to back up the home victory with a win at Wasps on Sunday.

"I hope it's a sterner challenge, and I think it will be," Vesty said.

"We'll make a few changes but we'll have the majority of the same squad.

"Our focus is on putting our game on the pitch and not really looking at the opposition too much.

"We did that well on Saturday."

Saints are also in Premiership Rugby Cup action on the following weekend as they travel to Gloucester before the league campaign resumes with a home game against Wasps on November 17.

Vesty and his fellow coaches are using this period to rotate their squad, giving first-team regulars time to recover after a tough start to the season.

"Some of the guys who have played a lot of minutes have had some time off," Vesty said.

"It's more of a pre-season week this week for those guys and some will be back into the squad with others getting a bit more time off.

"It's good and we're trying to give the guys who need an opportunity a go and regenerate the boys who have had some tough rugby under their belt."