Vesty to join Boyd's management team at Saints this summer

Sam Vesty will join Saints as the club's attack coach this summer.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Vesty would be leaving his role at Worcester Warriors at the end of the season.

And it has now been announced that the 36-year-old will be part of Chris Boyd's management team at Franklin's Gardens.

How the overall coaching setup will look next season remains unclear as yet, with Alan Dickens, who was occupying the role of attack coach, currently interim head coach.

Dickens, like forwards coach Dorian West, is contracted to Saints until 2019, with Phil Dowson currently performing the role of defence coach.

Boyd will have to decide how each man fits in, but Vesty's role in the new-look team has now been set in stone.

As a player, Vesty was capable of playing at full-back, centre and fly-half.

He graduated from the Academy at Leicester Tigers, making his first-team debut in 2002, and he was to spend eight years as a senior player at Welford Road.

He won two England caps during his time with Tigers and joined Bath on a three-year deal in 2010 before retiring in 2013.

He moved to Worcester as transition coach that year and was promoted to the role of backs coach in 2015.

Vesty's rise continued last summer as he was given the role of skills coach on England's successful tour of Argentina, working with the likes of Piers Francis and Harry Mallinder.

England won both Test matches against the Pumas, racking up 73 points in the process.

And Vesty will now look forward to a future at Franklin's Gardens, having been hugely impressed by Boyd's plans for Saints.