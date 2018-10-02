Vesty gives update on Burrell and Biggar ahead of Saints' battle with Tigers

Luther Burrell and Dan Biggar are 'looking good' to face Leicester Tigers at Twickenham on Saturday.

Both players picked up injuries in the 45-40 Gallagher Premiership victory at Bristol Bears last Saturday.

Burrell battled on with a leg problem, staying on the field for the full 80 minutes as Saints were short of options at centre.

Biggar did come off, being replaced by Harry Mallinder with 20 minutes to go, after appearing to tweak his hamstring while taking a conversion.

But Saints attack coach Sam Vesty said: "Luth was hobbling in the game but he's looking good.

"Dan's looking good, too."

Saints were training with Bedford Blues at Franklin's Gardens on Tuesday as the Wanderers players were given the morning off after their defeat at Newcastle Falcons on Monday night.

That means the likes of Jamie Elliott and Lee Dickson, who now play for Bedford, returned to their former stomping ground to square up to their old team-mates ahead of derby day.