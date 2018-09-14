Vasconcelos signs new deal at Northants

Ricardo Vasconcelos has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at Northants until the end of the 2021 season.

Having made his T20 debut for Boland in September 2017, the 20-year old South African joined Northants at the start of the 2018 season.

As well as providing a safe pair of hands behind the wicket, the left-hander has notched three centuries and eight half-centuries in only 19 first-class matches.

Vasconcelos has made a positive impact for Northants since joining up with the squad in April, the highlight being his maiden County Championship century against Middlesex in August, which saw him equal his career-best of 140 after occupying the crease for 210 balls.

“I’ve really enjoyed the summer," Vasconcelos said. "It’s been great to get stuck in and its always nice to get a few runs on the board and contribute to the team.

“We haven’t had the season we’d hope for but I’ve personally learned a lot from the guys and am really looking forward to pushing on again over the next few years.”

Northants head coach David Ripley said: “Ricardo has impressed everybody with the quality of his batting.

"We took a bit of a punt on each other and the signs are things are working out very well for both parties.

“I look forward to seeing him establish himself in our side and continue to improve with both bat and gloves.”