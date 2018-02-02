Tuitavake doing his talking on the pitch as he targets new Saints deal

Nafi Tuitavake doesn't really need to say he wants a new contract because he's doing his talking on the pitch right now.

The Tongan has scored three tries in as many matches, with his latest effort coming at the AJ Bell Stadium last Saturday.

Tuitavake, who had earlier done some superb work to set up a Ben Nutley score, popped up late on to secure a last-gasp 24-20 victory in the Anglo-Welsh Cup clash.

It was a satisfying moment for Saints, who had kept battling after falling behind on a couple of occasions.

And though Tuitavake wasn't keen to take any credit, he did admit it was a nice moment to be the man who won it for the team.

"I still had a little bit of work to do to support (James) Grayson, I was just there for if he needed me," Tuitavake said.

"Fortunately he gave me the pass and I could feel someone pushing me over the line.

"It was a great feeling."

Tuitavake has scored five tries in 21 matches since joining Saints from Narbonne in September 2016.

And his recent hot streak has catapulted him into the limelight - not that he is keen to soak it up.

"I wouldn't think anything to it - I'm just fortunate to be the guy at the end of the line to put the ball down," he said.

"I don't want to jinx myself, but it's been good.

"I've been getting quite a bit of game time, but whether I'm playing or not playing, I'm always doing my best to help the 23 and helping them during the week."

It is a good time for Tuitavake to be returning to first-team action as his contract comes to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign.

And he would love to stick around for more action at Saints beyond the summer.

"I'm definitely happy here," he said.

"Like everyone else, I'm playing for a contract and trying to do my best for the team.

"Whatever comes, comes."

Tuitavake has shown he has more than one string to his bow as he played on the wing against Clermont Auvergne and Saracens before returning to his typical centre role last Saturday.

And he said: "I've been filling in on the wing due to a few injuries.

"It's nice to cover the wing and show my other skills there."

Tuitavake was one of Saints' stand-out players in last weekend's win at Sale, with Cobus Reinach and Ben Nutley also hugely impressive.

Reinach helped to set up the first two tries with some speedy play that left the home side bamboozled.

And Tuitavake has been hugely impressed with the South African scrum-half, who arrived at Saints last summer.

"That boy is rapid!" Tuitavake said.

"We're always trying to push him to go the whole way and if we get the pass, that's good also.

"He's got a ton of experience and can direct the game and back himself.

"He's got the speed of a winger and is probably one of the quickest in our team.

"It's good to have him here.

"He's definitely a game-changer and he brings a different style of a running nine.

"We've got nines who play different styles, with Groomy playing quick, in and out, and Cobus is a bit more of an attacking kind of player."