Tuala urges Saints to maintain home improvement

Ahsee Tuala wants Saints to maintain their good recent home run when they host London Irish this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The black, green and gold have won all three of their matches at Franklin's Gardens in 2018.

And they will be expected to make it four successive home wins when they take on lowly London Irish.

The men from the Madejski Stadium have won just once in the Aviva Premiership this season, with that victory coming against Harlequins at Twickenham on the opening day.

But Tuala is still wary of the threat that this weekend's opposition, who lost 40-25 to Saints back in September, can pose.

"They have come off some really close games and they're starting to click," the Samoan full-back said.

"It took them a while coming from the Championship to the Prem, but they've got a lot of threats we've identified and we need to stick together and work hard.

"The pressure is going to be there, but we've set ourselves a target with these home games that it's our fortress and we want to build our castle by winning these games.

"We've started well in 2018, but we've got four home games left and we need to maintain our good record at home."

Tuala has started the past three games at full-back.

And he said: "I'm just grateful to be part of the squad and get opportunities at the back.

"We've got the likes of Harry and Fodes as well as young boys like George Furbank and Tom Emery coming through so it's healthy competition at the moment."