Tuala signs new Saints contract

Ahsee Tuala has signed a new deal at Saints, keeping him at the club until at least 2020.

The Samoan full-back has emerged as a key player for the club since joining as injury cover for Ben Foden in February 2015.

Tuala scored the winning try in the Champions Cup play-off final against Stade Français back in May.

He earned Saints' breakthrough player of the season award at the end of the last campaign and has made nine appearances so far this time round.

Tuala has scored 13 tries in 54 Saints games and will now be looking forward to adding to his tally in the years to come.