Tuala can't wait to see new signing Naiyaravoro in action for Saints

Ahsee Tuala admits he is excited by what 'mountain of a man' Taqele Naiyaravoro will bring to Saints next season.

Naiyaravoro will move to Northampton from Super Rugby side NSW Waratahs for the 2018/19 season and beyond.

The Fijian-born Australia international certainly packs a punch, with the winger weighing in at a gargantuan 125kg.

He has previously played against Saints for Glasgow Warriors, coming off the bench during a Champions Cup clash at Scotstoun in November 2015.

The black, green and gold managed to keep Naiyaravoro quiet on that occasion as Tuala scored twice in a 26-15 victory.

The Samoan full-back recalls that match fondly, and has vivid memories of Naiyaravoro's 25-minute cameo.

"I remember him coming off the bench at Glasgow and me, Kenny (Pisi) and the boys were just looking at each other amazed at how big he was, standing on the wing," Tuala said.

"Luckily for us, he didn't get the opportunity to get a 20-metre run-up to bowl the boys over.

"It's exciting for the Saints to see him come over and showcase what he's got.

"I get a bit excited when they put up that a signing is going to be made and we're all waiting for the messages to come up.

"We've been watching his highlights reel and he's a mountain of a man, so we've got two mountains now, Api (Ratuniyarawa) and Taqele."

And when asked how he will handle Naiyaravoro in training next season, Tuala said: "Be his friend and make sure I stay in his group for contact sessions as well!"