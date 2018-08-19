Try guy Fish making a splash during Saints' pre-season campaign

James Fish admits it is nice to be hitting the headlines for Saints during pre-season.

But the hooker insists he is merely doing the 'pretty work' after scoring five tries in two friendly matches.

Fish bagged a double in a 26-13 win against Ospreys in Bridgend last weekend and then went one better at Rodney Parade on Friday night, claiming a hat-trick.

The hooker has been making the most of some dominant mauling from Saints.

And with plenty of competition for the No.2 shirt at Franklin's Gardens this season, Fish knows recent performances are doing his chances no harm.

"I'm just sitting on the back of them (the mauls)," Fish said. "It's all the lads working at the front, putting their faces in there, and I just get to do the pretty work at the back of it.

"It is nice to (get some headlines) and obviously I'm a young lad so it's about experience and getting my name out there is nice.

"Friday was a good experience.

"It was a quicker game than the previous week so it was a bit harder on the lungs.

"It was a good hit-out and as a forward pack we did very well.

"Our physicality is undoubted."

Fish has played seven competitive games for Saints to date, scoring two tries in the process.

And the 22-year-old is desperate to stake his claim for more appearances in the forthcoming campaign as he competes with the likes of Dylan Hartley and Mike Haywood for starts.

"I've played in Dublin against Leinster and a few Anglo-Welsh games," Fish said.

"With all the new faces this year, I've had a clean slate and I'm giving my all in pre-season.

"I'd like to think I'm in fairly good shape for someone of my stature.

"I've just tried to do what I can on the pitch and put my hand up.

"It could end up getting frustrating so I've just got to knuckle down and keep working hard.

"I'm at the start of my career so I'm just trying to do the best I can, work hard for the team."

Saints are now setting their sights on their final pre-season match of 2018, against Glasgow Warriors at Franklin's Gardens.

And Fish would love to be part of the first Gardens game under new boss Chris Boyd.

"It would be brilliant," the Derby-born forward said.

"I'm trying to put my hand up for the first Premiership game (at Gloucester on September 1) as well."