Sri Lanka spinner Prasanna to rejoin Steelbacks for T20 campaign

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna will rejoin Northants for this season’s NatWest T20 Blast campaign.

The 30-year-old will be available for the entire competition, starting with the home game against Leicestershire Foxes on July 4.

Prasanna played for the Steelbacks in 2016, when the County claimed T20 glory.

He was available for 10 matches, taking 12 wickets at an average of 24.00 with best bowling figures of three for 24 and an economy rate of 7.02.

He was not able to play on finals day, with Rob Keogh coming into the team and eventually hitting the winning runs in the final, against Durham Jets.

But Prasanna had already made a big impression and he was due to rejoin the County last summer before international commitments and injury forced him to miss out on a return.

He will be back for more this time around though, with Northants head coach David Ripley happy to be able to have the player in his squad for the T20 action.

“We’re delighted to have Seeku back for the 2018 season,” Ripley said.

“It’s great to have quality leg spin in your T20 team.

“He bowled great for us in 2016 and was great in the dressing room so he’ll be a great addition to our campaign.”