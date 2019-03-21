Spirited NSB beaten by Wellington College in Twickenham final

Northampton School for Boys were beaten 23-5 by Wellington College in their England Rugby Under-15 Schools Cup final on Thursday afternoon.

Lucas Kitson claimed a second-half score in a spirited NSB showing, but Wellington dotted down four times to make sure of the victory at Twickenham.

Wellington applied the pressure early on through the forwards but it was the backs who got the job done from a quick lineout as NSB were unable to make tackles out wide and full-back Finn Tawse scored.

With an early 5-0 deficit to overcome, NSB set about pushing forward, spending time camped in the Wellington 22, but a knock-on gave the opposition some relief.

It was all NSB in the 15 minutes that followed the try, but a last-gasp tackle denied Joshua Tuck as he looked to race home in the corner.

Fly-half George Patten was pulling the strings with some impressive kicking, while flanker George Diggin was delivering an all-action display as well as ruling the lineout.

But with NSB unable to make their possession and territory pay, Wellington almost punished them before the break.

Scrum-half James Lloyd produced a superb charge-down, giving his side a five-metre scrum, but NSB did brilliantly to defend on their own line, forcing a knock-on.

Wellington did manage to extend their lead to 8-0 before the break thanks to a penalty from flanker Murdoch Lock.

NSB almost conceded a try just after the restart but they scrambled well and Wellington wasted their opportunity, having had a two-on-one on the break.

Wellington were bossing possession but it was NSB who struck first in the second half as they broke with real speed and eventually Patten produced a fine pass for the onrushing Kitson to score.

Patten sent the conversion just wide but the gap was now down to three points with 18 minutes remaining.

But Wellington hit back almost immediately as they showed great patience in attack and Tawse cruised in for his second score of the game.

NSB were now desperate for a try to get them back in the match, but Wellington put the result beyond any doubt thanks to a converted score.

There was still time for more as man of the match Lock finished things off with his team's fourth try.