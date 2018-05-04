Six players to make final Saints appearance in Worcester clash

Saints have named six of their confirmed 15 leavers in the 23-man squad to face Worcester Warriors in the Aviva Premiership final-day fixture at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

Ben Foden will lead the team out on his 250th and last appearance, while Kieran Brookes and Ospreys-bound George North are also in the starting 15.



Charlie Clare, Campese Ma'afu and long-serving star Stephen Myler are among the replacements.



Myler will be making his 330th and final Saints appearance when he is inevitably introduced from the bench.



Luther Burrell misses the game due to injury, meaning Nafi Tuitavake is handed a start at outside centre.



Tom Collins is back in the first 15 for the first time since the Anglo-Welsh Cup win at Sale Sharks in January. It will be Collins' 50th appearance for Saints.



The black, green and gold remain without the likes of Dylan Hartley (concussion), Courtney Lawes (knee) and Tom Wood (groin).

Worcester will be skippered by former Saints No.8 GJ van Velze, with another ex-Northampton player, Ethan Waller, on the bench.



Saints: Foden (c); Collins, Tuitavake, Francis, North; Grayson, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Ratuniyarawa, Craig; Gibson, Harrison, Eadie.

Replacements: Clare, Ma'afu, Hill, Ribbans, Ludlam, Mitchell, Myler, Tuala.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Te'o, Butler, Adams; Jones, Hougaard; Bower, Singleton, Schonert; Bresler, Barry; Mama, Lewis, van Velze (c).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Denton, Arr, Shillcock, Howe.