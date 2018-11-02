Setbacks couldn't stop Davis realising his dream with Saints

The lengthy and difficulty of the journey has certainly made the destination even more enjoyable for Saints prop Will Davis.

A picture of persistence, the 28-year-old has finally realised his dream of playing for a Premiership club.



And after making his Saints debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup win against Bristol Bears at Franklin's Gardens last weekend, he can't wait to make more black, green and gold memories in the weeks and months to come.



Davis has certainly worked hard to get here, overcoming rejections as he remained on course to realise his rugby ambitions.



He didn't get the chances he craved during spells with clubs such as Bristol, Bath and Worcester, but a move to Championship outfit Ealing Trailfinders proved the perfect tonic.



And after four successful years with the Trailfinders, Davis finally got his big break, signing for Saints during the summer.



"I've been the long way round," said the Bristol-born loosehead prop.



"And if a club like this comes in for you, you're stupid not to take this opportunity.



"Most kids when they come out of their colleges at 18 and don't make it, they think they won't ever make it.



"But I never gave up in what I wanted to achieve.



"Whether I had to go the long way round or short way round, I wanted to make it.



"If you get knocked down, you get back up, and I got knocked down a few times by big clubs and clubs I wanted to get involved in.



"But I thought that someone else out there would want me and I felt there was someone I could offer something to.



"I kept going round and at 28 I've signed my first Premiership contract.



"I always dreamed about playing in the Premiership.



"I spent four years at Ealing and I was thinking I would sign another deal there and probably see out my career in the Championship at a top club where I was well liked.



"It was a surprise for me and my family for Saints to come in, but I was playing well and it was nice to get the feeling that people from above were thinking I'd be a good fit here.



"It shows the conveyor belt from the Championship to the Premiership, and more and more players are getting picked up from there.



"It's a league that people shouldn't disregard."



Davis, whose main inspiration was his dad, who was a fly-half, came off the bench to help Saints see off Bristol last Saturday.



It was such a special moment for the player, who had his family watching on from the Franklin's Gardens stands.



And now Davis is desperate to make sure there are many more big days ahead in Saints colours.



"I played here at the Gardens for Worcester in an A League game and it was one of my favourite grounds to play at," Davis said.



"It was such an amazing moment to make my debut last weekend.



"All my family were here and it was special for me.



"It's about seeing how far I can push myself and how good I can be.



"I've got a base level and now I'm surrounded by a wealth of internationals.



"It's about making sure I prove the decision to bring me in was a good one."