Saracens hooker Brits thanks Saints supporters

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits has thanked the Saints supporters for the ovation they gave him after he was replaced at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Brits, who had earlier scored for his side, was taken off during the second half and was warmly applauded by the Franklin's Gardens faithful.



It was the 36-year-old's final appearance at the Gardens as he is retiring this summer.



And he was able to celebrate a win on his last visit to Northampton, with Saracens cruising to a 63-13 Aviva Premiership success.



Two days later, he took to Twitter to send a classy message to Saints fans.



"I really appreciate the ovation at Franklin’s Gardens," Brits wrote.



"What a though place to go play rugby over the last 9 years.



"Thank you @SaintsRugby for the good and bad memories 🤕😉.



"Winning or losing I Loved the atmosphere. All the best for the future."