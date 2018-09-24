Sanderson wants more big seasons in Northants colours as he continues to shine

Ben Sanderson is hoping for plenty more big seasons in Northants colours as he continued to impress in the current campaign.

Sanderson was the star of the show on day one of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash with Sussex.

The pace ace took four for 32 as the away side were skittled out for just 118 after winning the toss at the County Ground.

And Sanderson then helped Northants to earn a second-innings advantage, firing 36 as the County were all out for 71, leading by 53 runs.

Sussex then closed on four without loss, leaving Sanderson to reflect on a frantic day in what has been a big season for him personally.

“I think was a bit of end-of-season - it is because once the wickets started to fall they never stopped," said Sanderson, who has taken 55 Championship wickets this season.

“The ball change tends to have psychological effect, you start running in a bit harder but it did swing a bit more.

“We were relentless with the ball again and for me, it’s been a great season and hopefully there’s more to come in the future.

“And with the bat, I just said to Ben, let’s just have a swing and I managed to get a few out of the middle."

Northants are currently second bottom in division two, with Sussex sitting third, with no chance of promotion even if they win this final fixture.

And Sussex batsman Laurie Evans said: “There were elements of it being a 20-wicket day, there were some tired bodies and minds out there.

"It seemed like when the roller wore off it got tougher.

"That partnership from them right at the end could be really valuable but we’re just going try and get our heads down tomorrow.

"The ball change was massive, the first one was soft and not doing a lot and then the second was hard and did plenty."