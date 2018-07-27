Saints unveil new home kit and will wear it this weekend

Saints have launched their 2018/19 home kit - and they will wear it at this weekend's Premiership Rugby 7s series at Franklin's Gardens.

Designed and produced by Italian manufacturer Macron, the playing jersey is said to have been 'created using the latest technology available, providing Northampton’s squad with the utmost freedom of movement whilst they play, and keeping moisture away from the body to keep Saints cool on the pitch'.

And centre Luther Burrell has certainly taken a liking to it.

“It’s got a really nice feel to it and I’m already looking forward to pulling it on this season,” Burrell said.

“It fits perfectly, which is really important, and while it’s a light shirt you can tell it’s durable too.

"As a jersey, this screams Northampton Saints – every time we pull it on, we want it to feel special and to wear the badge with pride, so it’s great that it looks and feels as it does.”

New signing James Haskell added: “It’s really smart, obviously fits really well, and feels really sturdy too which is all you can ask for as a rugby player.”

As well as the elite playing jersey worn by the Saints matchday squad, a supporter version of the kit is also available from the Saints Store.

A thick-cotton ‘traditional fit’ option of the jersey will also be available this season, with replica jerseys starting at £60 for adults and £45 for juniors.

Saints will take on Gloucester and Wasps in the Premiership Rugby 7s pool stages at the Gardens tonight. The Northampton games kick off at 6.38pm and 9.38pm respectively.