Saints to travel to Bath in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-finals

Saints will face a trip to Bath in the semi-finals of the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

The black, green and gold progressed to the final four as bottom seeds, with Exeter Chiefs and Newcastle Falcons having scored more tries and Bath accruing more points.

That means Bath get a home tie, along with Exeter, who will host Newcastle.

Saints finished top of Pool 3 thanks to three wins from their four matches, the most recent of which was against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens last Friday night.

Northampton travel to Bath in the Aviva Premiership this Friday and they will be back there on the second weekend of March (10/11) for the cup clash.

The date and kick-off time has yet to be confirmed, but the final will definitely be at Kingsholm on Sunday, March 18.