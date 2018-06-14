Saints to face champions in Premiership Rugby 7s at Franklin's Gardens

Saints will take on Gloucester and champions Wasps when the Premiership Rugby 7s returns to Franklin's Gardens next month.

For the second year running the Gardens will host the competition, on July 27 and 28.

Saints will lock horns with local rivals Wasps, who have won the past two editions of the tournament, and Gloucester in Pool A.

Previous winners Newcastle Falcons and Saracens join Leicester Tigers to make up Pool B.

Exeter Chiefs, Worcester Warriors and Bath Rugby will contest Pool C.

Harlequins, Sale Sharks and newly-promoted Bristol Bears complete Pool D.

The Premiership Rugby 7s provides the chance for supporters to see the next generation of rugby stars go toe-to-toe.

And Saints Academy head coach Mark Hopley said: “We’re really excited to be hosting the 7s competition here at Franklin’s Gardens in front of our own supporters.

“It’s a superb opportunity to start the season off on the front foot for the club, and also for a number of our talented young players to put their hands up as they look to push for first-team selection.

“No doubt it will be a good challenge for us.

"Wasps always field a strong side and are reigning champions for a reason, while Gloucester are very capable of playing great rugby at times.

“But hopefully we can put on a good show and play some entertaining rugby in front of a big crowd here on home soil.”