Saints star Wood set to make comeback against Wasps

Boss Chris Boyd has confirmed that Tom Wood will make his comeback from injury in the Wanderers' game against Wasps at Franklin's Gardens on Monday night.

Wood has not been able to play in any of Saints' pre-season or competitive matches having been troubled by a persistent groin problem.



But the flanker has been working his way back to fitness and will get some Premiership Rugby Shield action as the Wanderers look to make it three wins from three.



Wood's return will boost an already strong back row, with the likes of James Haskell, Heinrich Brüssow, Teimana Harrison, Lewis Ludlam and Jamie Gibson having all featured during the formative stage of the current campaign.



"I think Tom will play against Wasps on Monday here," Boyd said.



"He's been champing at the bit of timber for a long time now and we've just had to keep him relaxed and not getting overly keen.



"But he'll come back and play hopefully 40 minutes on Monday night.



"He's looked pretty frisky for the past couple of weeks."



Reece Marshall is another player who has yet to get any game time for Saints under Boyd.



But the hooker is now nearing a return from a foot injury and could play for the Wanderers at Newcastle on October 1.



"Reece's return to play date would probably be the Newcastle game the week after next," Boyd said.



"He's only a couple of weeks away as well."