Saints star North named on the bench for Wales' clash with England

Saints star George North has been named on the Wales bench for Saturday's clash with England at Twickenham.

North played the full 80 minutes for his club in the 36-10 Anglo-Welsh Cup victory against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens last Friday.

The wing started the scoring for Saints and attracted praise from interim head coach Alan Dickens after an impressive display.

"We were pleased George North was back involved," Dickens said.

"It was the first game he'd started for us since the Champions Cup game against Saracens here (in October).

"You could see he had a point to prove.

"Playing well for us puts him in the shop window internationally and it gives him the best chances to get in the Wales side.

"We wish him well."

Wales thrashed Scotland 34-7 in their Six Nations opener on Saturday and have consequently named an unchanged starting 15 for the game against England.

But North will hope to get some game time as a replacement at Twickenham.

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, S Williams, Parkes, S Evans; Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, Owens, Lee; Hill, Wyn Jones; Shingler, Navidi, Moriarty.

Replacements: Dee, Jones, Francis, B Davies, Tipuric, A Davies, Anscombe, North