Saints star Horne forced to retire due to injury

Saints centre Rob Horne has been forced to retire at the age of just 28 after suffering career-ending nerve damage to his right arm during last weekend's win at Welford Road.

Horne, who was skippering his club for the first time last Saturday, was involved in a collision with Leicester Tigers No.8 Sione Kalamafoni just 12 seconds into the match.

He was treated for several minutes on the field, having sustained concussion as well as the arm injury.

He was then taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he spent the weekend receiving specialist care.

He has since undergone further tests and leading neurological consultants from The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital have confirmed that Horne will not be able to play again.

“This is absolutely tragic news, and has been devastating for every member of the squad and staff here,” said interim head coach Alan Dickens.

“All our thoughts are of course with Rob and his family at this time.

“Rob is not only a world-class rugby player, but he’s an exceptional man.

"He is a hugely respected and popular member of the dressing room and this will be an enormous loss to Saints – both from a rugby and a personal perspective.

“Even though he had only been here for one season, I am sure he was destined to become a club legend and, like everyone, I am deeply saddened that his career has been prematurely ended in this way.”

Horne arrived at Franklin’s Gardens last summer after 10 seasons with the Waratahs, where he played in a Super 14 final at the age of just 18 before claiming the Super Rugby title in 2014.

The hard-hitting outside centre won 34 caps for the Wallabies, representing Australia in two Rugby World Cups and against the British & Irish Lions in 2013.

Horne made 21 appearances in the black, green and gold and is currently the club's top try scorer this season.

“Rob has been the ultimate professional in his time at Franklin’s Gardens and shone on the pitch in what has been a difficult season for Saints,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“This news has shaken everyone at the club and I’m sure all of our supporters will join us in sending our best wishes to Rob, his wife Simone and their two young children.

“Rob will always be a part of the Saints family and we will, of course, do everything we can to help him through his rehabilitation and transition in to the next stage of his life.

“On behalf of the club I would like to thank all the medical staff who have helped Rob so far, in particular the diligence and professionalism shown by the Saints and Tigers medical teams, who reacted quickly and could not have done more for him from the moment his injury was sustained.

“Rob has asked me to pass on his deepest gratitude for all of the messages of support he and his family have received, but would now like everyone to respect his privacy while they deal with this news.”