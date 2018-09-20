Saints star Haskell left out of England training squad

Saints flanker James Haskell has been left out of England's training squad.

But Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes have been included in the 36-man group that will gather in Bristol from Sunday to Tuesday.

With the World Cup in Japan just 12 months away, England boss Eddie Jones continues to formulate his plans.

Haskell has made no secret of his desire to represent his country at the tournament.

And the 33-year-old, who left Wasps during the summer, was hoping his move to Saints would help to put him in the reckoning.

But he has not been given the call on this occasion.

England will take on South Africa (November 3), New Zealand (November 10), Japan (November 17) and Australia (November 24) at Twickenham this autumn.

Ahead of those matches an England squad will be named on October 18 before a trip to Portugal on October 24 to begin their final preparations for the four-Test series.

England boss Jones said: “The training camp in Bristol is our last opportunity to get the squad together before the Quilter Internationals so it is vital we put down some parameters, particularly with John Mitchell coming in as defence coach.

“We’ll implement a slightly different defence philosophy building on the great work Paul Gustard has done to keep advancing our defence.

"It’s a great opportunity for the players to work with John and for the team to keep evolving.

“It’s a chance to get the players thinking about England and the way we want to play for England and the way we want to beat South Africa.

"These players have the opportunity to press their chances for selection ahead of the first Test so they will have to be enthusiastic and ready to give their best.”

England training squad

Forwards (20)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Dylan Hartley (Saints)

Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Courtney Lawes (Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)

Michael Rhodes (Saracens)

Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors)

Brad Shields (Wasps)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs (16)

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks)

Mike Brown (Harlequins)

Danny Care (Harlequins)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

Elliot Daly (Wasps)

Nathan Earle (Harlequins)

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

Dan Robson (Wasps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)