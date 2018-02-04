Saints star Gibson looking forward to more game time with Brüssow

Jamie Gibson is looking forward to getting more game time alongside new Saints signing Heinrich Brüssow.

Brüssow made his Northampton debut on Friday night, coming off the bench for the final 18 minutes in the 36-10 Anglo-Welsh Cup win against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens.

The South African, who has joined from Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, showcased the edge he possesses as he helped his new team see out the victory.

And Gibson, who was one of Saints' star performers on the night, was happy to play in the back row with Brüssow.

"It's good," Gibson said. "He's a different sort of player to myself.

"You see the way he plays and the more he's with the club, it will be good to play around him.

"He brings options to the squad.

"He's got a lot of experience and I'm looking forward to playing alongside him more."

Saints scored five tries against Harlequins to secure a place in the Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-finals.

It was their fourth win in five games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

And Gibson said: "It's been a good 2018 so far - we've worked hard as a group.

"That first 30 minutes was some of the best rugby we've played, against a good Quins side who can cause a lot of problems.

"We know we've got things to work on, but it's a good building block for Friday night at Bath."