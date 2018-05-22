Saints star Francis ready to show his worth for England

Piers Francis is happy to be adaptable as he bids to become an England regular.

The Saints back is in the squad that is preparing for Sunday's clash with the Barbarians at Twickenham.

And Francis provides a useful option for England as he is capable of playing at fly-half or inside centre.

He started his Saints career at 10 before being switched to 12.

And now it will be up to England boss Eddie Jones to decide where he selects the 27-year-old, who did impress at centre on the tour of Argentina last summer.

“I’m pushing my case for both positions (10 and 12) but it is up to the coaches to push me in a certain direction,” Francis said.

“I’m definitely trying to improve my skill set for both positions though, and I’ll put my hand up for either.

“World Cups aren’t won by 15 players; they’re won by a squad.

"So you need to be the best player you can be because in this game anything can happen.”

Francis and fellow Saints players Paul Hill and Teimana Harrison spent all of last week at England's training camp in Brighton.

And all three are part of the 35-man squad that is preparing for the Barbarians battle this weekend.