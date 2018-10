Saints star Biggar named in Wales squad

Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has been named in the Wales squad for the autumn international series.

Biggar switched to Saints from Ospreys during the summer and has started in each of his new club's seven matches so far this season, scoring 59 points in the process.

But he will soon head off on international duty, with Wales playing the first of their autumn fixtures against Scotland on November 3.

That match is followed by clashes with Australia, Tonga and South Africa on successive weekends.

Biggar has won 62 international caps to date.

And Wales boss Warren Gatland said: "This autumn is the start of a 12-month countdown to the Rugby World Cup and it is a huge opportunity for the players.

"We have added in a lot of experience with eight British & Irish Lions coming into the squad so there is a lot of competition for places."

Wales squad for the 2018 Under Armour Series

Forwards

Rob Evans (Scarlets) (27 Caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (9 Caps)

Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (21 Caps)

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (10 Caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (57 Caps)

Leon Brown (Dragons) (3 Caps)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (33 Caps)

Samson Lee (Scarlets) (38 Caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) (5 Caps)

Jake Ball (Scarlets) (28 Caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys) (4 Caps)

Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (64 Caps)

Cory Hill (Dragons) (18 Caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (117 Caps) (CAPTAIN)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues) (8 Caps)

Dan Lydiate (Ospreys) (62 Caps)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (23 Caps)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (57 Caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (1 Cap)

Backs

Aled Davies (Ospreys) (11 Caps)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (33 Caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues) (2 Caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (18 Caps)

Dan Biggar (Saints) (62 Caps)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (10 Caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (65 Caps)

Tyler Morgan (Dragons) (4 Caps)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (8 Caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (6 Caps)

Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors) (4 Caps)

Steffan Evans (Scarlets) (10 Caps)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (78 Caps)

Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers) (*UNCAPPED)

Luke Morgan (Ospreys) (*UNCAPPED)

George North (Ospreys) (76 Caps)

Liam Williams (Saracens) (48 Caps)

Fixtures

Wales vs Scotland (November 3, kick-off 2.45pm)

Wales vs Australia (November 10, kick-off 5.20pm)

Wales vs Tonga (November 17, kick-off 2.30pm)

Wales vs South Africa (November 24, kick-off 5.20pm)