Saints sign former Wasps and Dragons scrum-half Davies

Saints have bolstered their ranks at scrum-half by snapping up former Wasps and Dragons player Charlie Davies.

The 28-year-old left the Welsh region this summer, having made 54 appearances in their colours.

Davies started his professional career at Nottingham in 2007 and broke onto the senior stage in 2009 when he signed for Stade Français.

Moving on to Wasps at the close of that campaign, he made his Premiership debut in 2010.

Davies played 84 times for Wasps before switching to the Dragons, making his first appearance against Connacht in 2015.

And now he has opted to be part of the new era at Saints under head coach Chris Boyd.

Davies will add depth to the No.9 position following the departure of Nic Groom in April.

He will be competing with the likes of Cobus Reinach and Alex Mitchell for the scrum-half shirt.

“The decision to join a club like Northampton Saints was a no-brainer,” Davies said.

“The prospect of working with new director of rugby Chris Boyd, as well as the new coaching set-up, is an exciting one.

“Saints has a great set-up – the training facilities are top-notch and the stadium is superb.

"I remember from my time playing in the Premiership that Franklin’s Gardens is formidable place to play, and I’m looking forward to having that support behind me next year.

“I’m excited about joining up with the squad when pre-season starts later this month, and giving a good account of myself so I can push for a regular start.”