Saints set for 'really honest' review after Saracens defeat

Alan Gaffney says Saints will not be pulling any punches when they review the defeat to Saracens today.

The coaching consultant saw his side suffer a 62-14 defeat at Allianz Park on Saturday, shipping seven tries in the process.

It was a hugely disappointing end to a poor Champions Cup pool stage for Saints, who lost five of their six matches.

And Gaffney knows honesty will be the best policy when the coaches and players reconvene at Franklin's Gardens.

"We've got to do a real examination of it and we can't pull any punches about it," Gaffney said.

"We've got to be really honest and once we realise we've let ourselves down, the players will realise where we need to improve.

"In one sense it's going to be tough facing up to reality, but at the same time we've got to be very positive in the way we progress.

"The talent is there, we've just got to get that confidence to play."

And Gaffney, who takes his side to Sale Sharks in the Anglo-Welsh Cup on Saturday, added: "It might not be pretty in some of the reviews we do.

"The coaches have got to front up at the same time, including myself, and we understand that.

"It will be lot of honesty and we've got to turn it around in a very quick period of time."