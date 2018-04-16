Saints savoured 'best' victory song after win at Welford Road

Saints' post-match victory song in the Welford Road dressing room was even better than when the club won the Aviva Premiership title in 2014, according to the current coaches.

The black, green and gold conjured up a show of immense character as they beat Leicester 27-21 to earn a first win on Tigers turf since February 2007.

Tries from Ben Foden, Cobus Reinach and Ahsee Tuala, allied with 12 points from the boot of Stephen Myler, secured a victory that ensured Saints would be safe from relegation.

And when asked what the mood was like in the away camp after the match, interim head coach Dickens said: "I know the lads have a victory song and it was probably the best one we've ever had.

"Westy (Dorian West) said that's the best one we've ever done - and that includes the Premiership final!

"The supporters were fantastic as well and credit to them for staying afterwards.

"Credit to the players for thanking the people who made the trip up the motorway."

Saints now have this weekend off before taking on Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on April 29.

And Dickens said: "It's about how we bottle it and draw on this win.

"We need to finish the season well and that will feed into next season.

"Ultimately, we've had a disappointing season, but we can look forward to finishing the season strongly and going into next season."