Saints ready to set the record straight against Harlequins

Nafi Tuitavake wants Saints to put things right when they host Harlequins on Friday night.

The black, green and gold were eviscerated by Quins in the previous meeting between the teams.

That Twickenham encounter ended in a tortuous 50-21 defeat for Saints.

But they have won three of their four matches since, with the arrival of coaching consultant Alan Gaffney helping to boost belief.

That new-found confidence was evident on Saturday as Saints snatched a dramatic 24-20 Anglo-Welsh Cup success at Sale Sharks.

Tuitavake was the man who popped up with the winning try, scoring for the third time in as many matches.

And now the Tongan centre is setting his sights on Quins, who, like Saints, sit top of their Anglo-Welsh Cup pool and look set to make the semi-finals of the competition.

"We definitely can't sit on the win at Sale," Tuitavake said.

"We've got to come into the home game this week with a real focus.

"We had a tough loss to Harlequins at Twickenham so it's a chance for us to rectify that."

The win at the AJ Bell Stadium helped Saints to banish the demons of the previous weekend, when they were thrashed 62-14 by Saracens in the Champions Cup.

And Tuitavake said: "We didn't need any more motivation after that.

"We had to go and front up at Sale and heaps of boys put their hand up.

"I think everyone, as a team, really delivered out there and we came away with the victory in the end.

"It's always a good feeling, but especially away from home.

"We planned in the week to go away and put our hand forward for the Anglo-Welsh title.

"The boys really fronted up so there was smiles all round the changing room."