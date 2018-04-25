Saints prop Ma'afu to join the Trailfinders

Saints prop Campese Ma'afu will join ambitious Championship club Ealing Trailfinders this summer.

The Trailfinders have already recruited several players with a Northampton history, with Sam Dickinson currently at the club and Jordan Onojaife and Howard Packman joining ahead of next season.



Ma'afu becomes the next Saint to try to help Ealing secure promotion next season as he ends his two-year stay at Franklin's Gardens.



The Fijian, brother of former Northampton prop Salesi Ma'afu, has made 35 appearances for Saints since joining from French Pro D2 club Provence in February 2016.



The 33-year-old has proved to be a useful stand-in for Alex Waller, who has recently returned from injury having been sidelined since early December.



But with loosehead prop Will Davis arriving from Ealing this summer, Ma'afu will be going in the opposite direction.

“To be able to run out in front of the crowd at Franklin’s Gardens has been a great experience, and I’m proud to have played for a great club in Saints,” Ma’afu said.

“I want to thank the supporters here in Northampton for always getting behind me, and I wish the rest of the squad and the coaches the very best for the future.”