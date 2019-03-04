Saints part company with second row Barrow

Saints have confirmed that Dom Barrow has left the club by mutual consent.

The lock switched to Northampton after spells with Leicester Tigers and La Rochelle last season.



But he was only able to make seven appearances in the black, green and gold.



Barrow started five times and made two further appearances from the bench.



His final outing in Saints colours came in January, when he scored against Leicester in a Premiership Rugby Cup success at Franklin's Gardens.



But with David Ribbans, Api Ratuniyarawa and Courtney Lawes primarily playing in the second row for Saints this season and the emergence of Alex Moon and Alex Coles, Barrow's game time has been limited.



And on Monday afternoon it was confirmed that the 25-year-old has now left the club.



"Northampton Saints today confirms that Dom Barrow has left the club by mutual consent," a statement read.



"Following some periods of unavailability through injury and the emergence of some homegrown locks at the club, Dom has had limited opportunities at Saints.



"He has a strong appetite and desire to play the game at the highest level and everyone at Northampton Saints wishes him well in his future career."